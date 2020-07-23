89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Chardan Capital started coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 109,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

