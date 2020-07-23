$8.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings per share of $8.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.09. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $14.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $42.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.07 to $44.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $55.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.60 to $69.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,572.02.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,564.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,458.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,369.19. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.