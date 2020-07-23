6,606 Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $378,296,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 944,859 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

