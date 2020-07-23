657 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 657 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,300,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.50, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,762 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,752 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $426.15 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $446.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.58 and a 200 day moving average of $316.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.02 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

