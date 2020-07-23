5,862 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

