58,280 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

