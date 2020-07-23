5,633 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.