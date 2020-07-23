562,448 Shares in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 562,448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of TRI Pointe Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

