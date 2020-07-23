371,716 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 371,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

