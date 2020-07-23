$3.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.62. Restoration Hardware reported earnings of $3.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $11.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $135.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Shares of RH opened at $285.03 on Monday. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $287.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

