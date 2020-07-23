-$2.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.23). Boeing reported earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($6.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.30) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.79 on Monday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day moving average is $211.28. The company has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.