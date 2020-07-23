$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $1.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Cfra upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.42.

VRTX opened at $291.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.91.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,036 shares of company stock worth $84,408,299. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.