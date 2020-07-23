1,899 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,988,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,867,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,861 shares of company stock valued at $117,569,279 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The firm has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,062.83, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.