1,835 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

