180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $98.91 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

