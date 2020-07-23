180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

