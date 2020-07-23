180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

