180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
