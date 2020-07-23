180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $504,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. On average, analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,376 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $201,108.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,685,053 shares in the company, valued at $398,228,607.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,283,582 shares of company stock valued at $144,629,958. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

