180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 669 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in JD.Com by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 2,895.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

