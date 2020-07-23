180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,974 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,342,000 after acquiring an additional 291,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth approximately $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 17.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after buying an additional 454,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Wolfe Research cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of TOT opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

