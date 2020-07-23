180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,036,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $198.62 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.26. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.61.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

