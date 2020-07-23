180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 96,737 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.59 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.