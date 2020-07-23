180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $68.51 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

