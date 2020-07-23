180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.