180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PHG stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

