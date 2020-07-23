180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $168.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

