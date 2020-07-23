180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,328,000 after buying an additional 182,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after buying an additional 478,371 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,102,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after buying an additional 556,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

