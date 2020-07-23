180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 391,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.86 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

