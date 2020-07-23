180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,312 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

