180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,588 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $189.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

