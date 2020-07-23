180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in AON by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $207.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.14. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

