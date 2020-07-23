180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

