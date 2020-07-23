180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centene by 41.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Centene by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Centene by 48.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Centene by 330.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,532,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.