180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 247,122 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,561,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,587,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 75,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

