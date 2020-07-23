180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.