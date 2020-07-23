180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,871 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.