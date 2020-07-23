180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Shares of DHR opened at $195.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

