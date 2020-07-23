180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 43,433 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.