180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.