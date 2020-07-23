180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,070,603 shares of company stock valued at $596,739,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

