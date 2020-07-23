180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

