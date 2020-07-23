180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $142.31. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.59.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.