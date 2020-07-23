180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after buying an additional 1,658,234 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $162,653,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,994,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.