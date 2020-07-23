180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $147.68 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

