180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,762,000. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 396,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after buying an additional 241,242 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $83.83 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

