180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

