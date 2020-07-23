180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68. The company has a market capitalization of $688.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

