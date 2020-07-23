180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.