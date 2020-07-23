180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

