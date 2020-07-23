180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of VF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 568,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,733,000 after acquiring an additional 146,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

VFC stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

